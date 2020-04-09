Covid19: Malami flags off 2020 Presidential pardon, clemency to inmates

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said his office would continue to fine-tune the roadmap and

vigorously implement comprehensive action plan to ensure enduring

achievements in reforming and decongesting correctional centres in the country.

This is contained in a statement by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special

Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General

of the Federation and Minister of Justice issued to newsmen in Abuja

on Thursday 9th April, 2020.

Malami made this known at the flag-off the 2020 Presidential Pardon

and Clemency granted recently by President Muhammadu Buhari to

convicts in Correctional/custodial centres across the country.

Held at Kuje Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja on Thursday 9th April,

2020 the flag-off was part of the urgent measures taken by the Federal

Government towards the speedy decongestion of correctional/custodial

centres in the country in view of the COVID – 19 Pandemic.

Malami who spoke on behalf of President Muhamadu Buhari recalled that

Nigeria has succeeded in putting in place urgent measures to ensure

speedy decongestion of the custodial centres towards the control of COVID -19 Pandemic which he described as part of demonstration of

President Muhamadu Buhari’s sincerity and commitment to decongest the

overcrowded Nigerian Correctional Centres.

He explained that the process of coming up with the list of

beneficiaries commenced in 2018 when sequel to Mr. President’s

approval, the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy

(PACPM) was inaugurated on the 28th August, 2018 to advise Mr.

President in granting pardon/clemency to deserving inmates and

ex-convicts in line with the provisions of section 175 of the

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

In carrying out the assignment, the Minister said that the Committee

adopted the use of interviews, observations, consultation and relevant

documents called for and received from each of the Correctional

Centres in Nigeria. He said that the Committee visited a number of

Correctional Centres in the six geo-political zones of the country to

interact and identify those eligible for Presidential Pardon/Clemency.

Malami said that upon conclusion of the assignment, a report of the

Committee, containing the list of beneficiaries considered and

recommended for Pardon or Clemency was submitted for the information

and necessary action by Mr. President.

“Out of the 176 persons interviewed, Presidential Pardon has been

granted to 2 inmates. Mr. President granted clemency to 39 inmates as

recommended by the PACPM out of which 4 inmates are from Kuje

Correctional Centre. In addition, Mr. President has also graciously

granted Pardon to 5 Ex – Convicts. My office will take necessary steps

to publish the names of these beneficiaries in the Federal Gazette in

line with extant laws and Regulations,” he said.

The Minister said that in furtherance to the efforts to put COVID -19

under control, Mr. President requested appropriate authorities to

embark on a visit to all correctional/custodial centres within their

respective States to identify and release deserving inmates.

“During the visit, there should be conditional or unconditional

release of ATPs who have spent a substantial number of years in

custody especially those with no sufficient legal basis to remain in

custody,” he said emphasizing that Mr. President has requested that

particular attention should be on the aged (especially those with

terminal health issues), low risk offenders as well as the payment of

fines for convicts of lesser offences with option of fines, who are in

custody because of their inability to pay such fines.

Malami warned all the beneficiaries of the Presidential Pardon and

Clemency to desist from crime and criminality and be of good

behaviour. “You must rewrite your individual life stories. You must

rebuild broken walls in your dignity by diligently using the

experience and various empowerments and trainings received while in

custody positively to better your lots to the fullest,” he urged.

The Minister also urged the communities and general public to open

their hands of fellowship in receiving the beneficiaries and ensure

that they are properly reintegrated into the society without any form

of stigmatization or discrimination.

“I have confidence in their selection process, and if Mr. President

has pardoned them, you too can forgive them. I urge well-meaning

Nigerian to do something positive to better their lots and livelihood

including offering them jobs. It is expected that proper reintegration

will strengthen their individual resolve to live in line with

acceptable social norms and values”.

He reiterated the need to identify new measures to consciously reduce

the number of inmates in Nigerian custodial centres beyond the control

of COVID – 19 scourges.

“We must primarily look into the cases of persons awaiting trial and

individuals convicted of minor offences for which fines were the

penalty. It is particularly worrisome that about 70% of the inmates in

Nigerian prisons are persons awaiting trial and canvassed for the use

of non-custodial measures in line with the provisions of the ACJA,

2015 and the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019.



