COVID19: How FCT, 34 States got 129 truckload of rice… Oyo, Rivers reject donations

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development has distributed 129 trucks of rice donated by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), among 34 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, PRNigeria reports.

While each of the State received three trucks, Lagos and Kano States, got 10 trucks, respectively.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Ogun State, which were in lockdown as a result of COVID-19, received five trucks each.

A document obtained by PRNigeria showed that 34 States had fully received the donated food item, as at penultimate Sunday, May 3, 2020.

It was gathered that Lagos, Kano, Ogun States, together with the FCT, got the lion share of the relief food materials due to their population and the high level of prevalent of coronavirus pandemic.



PRNigeria gathered that only Oyo State had returned all its 1, 800 bags while Rivers had rejected the donation. Ondo returned some bags which had allegedly expired and kept the unexpired ones.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has received the newly appointed Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammad A. Muhammad on Monday in her office.

The Minister commended the NEMA helmsman and urge him to diverse experience in coming up with better strategies in towards efficient and effective disaster prevention, preparation, mitigation and response in Nigeria.

She said: “We should align our thoughts and strategies to provide emergency relief to Nigerians especially at this difficult period of #COVID19 pandemic.”

The NEMA, which is currently under the supervision of Humanitarian affairs ministry, is empowered to manage disaster-related issues through concrete structures and resources.

By PRNigeria