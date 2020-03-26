COVID19: Commercial sex workers decry closure of night clubs in Port Harcourt

Some female commercial sex workers around a popular night club (name withheld), in Government Residential Area of Port Harcourt, say the closure of night clubs has affected their businesses.

One of the female sex workers who refused to disclose her name told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday night that the male customers were scarce due to the corona virus pandemic.

She said that the closure of night clubs by the Rivers government and fear of getting infected with COVID 19 caused the low patronage.

“This area used to be crowded, you can see how empty the road is, it’s really unusual because I have been here for like 30 minutes and nobody has approached me.

“Before this coronavirus challenge, I do make at least N20, 000 per night but now all the men who patronise us are nowhere to be found, and if any approach you now, he will just offer a demeaning amount.

“Seeing someone that will give N5, 000 for the night is a challenge, an amount that is for short time,” she said.

Another sex worker, who gave her name as Gloria, said that she has not had patronage for two days.

“Before the outbreak of COVID19 pandemic, I do have four to five short time patronisers a day and another that I will pass the night with.

“I make as much as N40, 000 daily but because the clubs are closed and people are afraid of being infected with coronavirus, the patronage is low with insulting offers,” she said.

A lady in her late thirties said that the closure of the night clubs has affected her sex business.

“I do sex trade to help myself and family member and I make up to N30, 000 daily.

“Now, coronavirus has caused a decline in patronage because the men are not outside since the clubs are closed,” she said. (NAN)