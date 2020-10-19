COVID: NCDC announces 2  deaths, 133 new infections

The Centre for Disease Control has announced 133 of in the country.

The made this known on its handle on

The country  recorded two new casualties bringing the total   to 1,125.

The agency said that 54 patients were discharged from isolation centres across the country.

 

 

 

 

 

It stated that the new 133 cases were detected in nine  states including the Federal Capital Territory.

The said  that Lagos recorded the highest new with 90 confirmed cases, while Rivers recorded 13 cases. This was followed by FCT and Kaduna with 8 each.

According to the agency, since the beginning of the outbreak in in February, more than 578,841 samples have been tested by , out of which 54,587 were positive.

“Till date, 61,440 cases have been confirmed, 56,611 cases have been discharged and 1,125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

 

 

 

 

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued  to coordinate the national response across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency noted that older  people of 60 years and above  have higher risks of complications from COVID-19 infection, especially those with underlying health conditions.

 

 

 

 

yourself: Wear a mask in public places, Wash hands with soap and

Stay away from people with no .

“A properly worn facemask prevents droplets from landing on surfaces when you cough or sneeze.

“As you step out, remember to: Wear a facemask. Observe physical distancing and wash your hands frequently,” it advised. (NAN)

