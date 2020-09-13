COVID-19:Oyo Containment Team decries decline in compliance with safety protocols

Share the news













Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, the team lead, Oyo State Containment project, has decried the decline in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday, Adeyemo said that many people in the state had stopped obeying the COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to her, this is certainly not unique to Nigeria or Oyo State, it is a worldwide phenomenon.

“Some are even demonstrating and protesting against these measures.

“COVID-19 Safety Protocols Compliance is getting worse because one, the case counts and mortality is on the decline, so people are getting complacent at every level.

“The second reason is that dread and fear which was driving compliance of certain citizens’ categories has also waned because of the first reason above.

“But as a reality check, learning from other countries like Europe, Europe is back to where they were in March after easing lockdown.

“So we should be aware that it is not Eureka yet.”

She further said because compliance enforcement still comes with previously identified attendant problems, advocacy, community engagement and media campaigns remain modes which would continue to be employed.

Adeyemo said that measures put in place by the Oyo State government through the Containment team was the reason for the relatively low figure of incidents of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.

Also, Mr David Afolayan, the technology expert who monitors the containment project with the use of Geographic Information System (GIS), said the technology has been very effective.

“The state-wide team has been quite effective in both preventive and containment decontamination response which is evident in the decline in the new confirmed cases and deaths in Oyo State.

“The experiences by the COVID-19 Containment and Decontamination Network have been similar.

“As at Sept. 13, the total confirmed cases is 3,219, death is 39, discharged is 2076 and those on admission totaled 1,104,” he said.

Afolayan further said some of the challenges encountered while implementing various plans set by the state government through the team was mainly the public perception of the presence and dangers of COVID-19 was low.

He said that this lack of awareness could be the reason for the people’s nonchalant attitude to the Covid -19 protocols. (NAN)