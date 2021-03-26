COVID-19:Osun traditional ruler urges residents to embrace vaccine

Oba Adedokun Abolarin, the Oragun of Oke-Ila in Ifedayo Local Government Area of , has appealed to residents of the to take the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19 seriously.

Oba Abolarin made the appeal at a sensitisation programme organised by the Ministry of and Civic Engagement on Friday at his palace in Oke-Ila.

The traditional reminded the residents of the terrible nature of the virus, urging to cooperate with the government to end the disease through vaccination.

“People should take absolute responsibility in averting geometric spread of the virus, while the ongoing vaccination should be embraced by all and sundry.

“COVID-19 is real and is why we must take responsibility by embracing the vaccine.

“I will continue to encourage people to be responsible in the quest of minimising the spread of the virus, because of my experience as a victim of the disease.’’

Recounting his experience as a victim of COVID-19, the royal father commended Gov. Gboyega Oyetola for providing quality health care delivery, even before the advent of the disease in .

described the provision of improved health care facilities, isolation centres, necessary equipment and intense advocacy as being responsible for effective of the pandemic in .

