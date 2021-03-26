Oba Adedokun Abolarin, the Oragun of Oke-Ila in Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun, has appealed to residents of the state to take the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19 seriously.

Oba Abolarin made the appeal at a sensitisation programme organised by the Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement on Friday at his palace in Oke-Ila.

The traditional ruler reminded the residents of the terrible nature of the virus, urging them to cooperate with the government to end the disease through vaccination.

“People should take absolute responsibility in averting geometric spread of the virus, while the ongoing vaccination should be embraced by all and sundry.

“COVID-19 is real and that is why we must take responsibility by embracing the vaccine.

“I will continue to encourage people to be responsible in the quest of minimising the spread of the virus, because of my experience as a victim of the disease.’’

Recounting his experience as a victim of COVID-19, the royal father commended Gov. Gboyega Oyetola for providing quality health care delivery, even before the advent of the disease in Osun.

He described the provision of improved health care facilities, isolation centres, necessary equipment and intense advocacy as being responsible for effective management of the pandemic in Osun.

