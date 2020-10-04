COVID 19: Farouq convenes zero hunger round-table

By Chimezie Godfrey The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Faruk has convened a zero hunger initiative round table to address COVID 19 impact on vulnerable communities across the country. This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant (SA) to the Minister, Nneka Anibeze and made available to Newsdiaryonline. According to the statement, the Minister met with leaders in the business and development sector in Lagos at the weekend to align private and public sector priorities and coordinate activities of intervention towards alleviating the many problems affecting the poor and vulnerable across the nation. “The roundtable aims at rallying stakeholders’ support to boost efforts of the federal government in addressing the myriad of challenges emanating from the global COVID-19 pandemic. “And re-imagining our approaches to solving new and older challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

“The meeting will lead to a renewed vigour in ongoing efforts to find better ways to collaborate as we help those most vulnerable in society. “In our capacity at the federal level, we have been working diligently to address the problems across Nigeria.

“While our results are significant, collective action between the government and private sector organisations can have a greater impact,” the Minister stated. The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Nigeria, Mohammed in his welcome address, emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnership in development. He noted that public-private partnership has been instrumental in the projects the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has successfully executed in Nigeria. Bankole ‘BankyW’ Wellington, the founder of Lekki Food Bank and Banky Wellington Foundation noted at the round table is important to identify community leaders when doing interventions in the society. He also stated that his desire is for Nigeria to have a food bank in each community. Attendees at the roundtable resolved to better align their efforts with those of the federal government of Nigeria towards cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians.

This is especially regarding the increasing number of people at risk of hunger, with inadequate access to health and educational facilities. The cross-sector roundtable had in attendance Mohammed Yahya, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Nigeria, Abubakar Sulieman, and Managing Director of Sterling Bank. Others are Alero Ayida-Otobo of Project Ark, Onyeka Akumah of Farmcrowdy, Alan Sinfield, CEO of 9 mobile, Bankole Wellington, Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals among many others.

