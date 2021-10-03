COVID-19: Zero death as NCDC registers 138 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has not recorded any death but registered 138 new cases of COVID-19 in the country as of Oct. 2.

The NCDC said on its website on Sunday morning that the additional 138 infections brought the total of infections in the country to 206,064.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that after days of consistent reporting of fatalities from the Coronavirus pandemic, the country on Saturday recorded no death from the disease.

The 138 fresh infections reported on Saturday represented a declined from 161 reported on Friday.

The third wave which came with the Delta variant of the virus, regarded as the most transmissible of all the variants, ravaged many states of the federation, particularly Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The public health agency noted that the country recorded no new death from the virus which had claimed 2,723 lives in the country.

The agency stated that the 138 fresh additional cases were recorded across six states of the federation and the FCT.

According to it, the FCT reported the highest number of infections with 51 cases, followed by Anambra 28 and Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, with 24.

Among others were the North-central states of Benue and Plateau which recorded nine and seven cases, respectively.

Also, Kaduna and Jigawa States in the North-west recorded seven and a single case, respectively.

It noted that the latest infections included 18 cases reported from Benue State for Sept. 30 as well as Oct. 1 and 2.

The NCDC said that the number of known active cases in Nigeria now stands at 9,386, a decrease from the 9,404 cases reported on Friday.

The publuc health agency stated that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 193,893 people.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC added that over 3,043,321 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.(NAN)

