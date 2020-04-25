COVID-19: Zamfara records first index cases

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Zamfara governor, Bello Mohammed has announced that two first index cases covid-19 have been confirmed in the state.

In a late night announcement via a short video clip, Mohammed said the two persons tested positive from a test conducted by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), and made available to him late night on Friday, 24/4/2020, his Spokesperson, Zailani Bappa said in a statement.

According to him, the result justified the measures taken by his administration to protect the citizens from the spread of the disease despite the fact that at that time, no index was recorded in the state.

“Hence, later in the day, I will anoounce additional measures to be taken in order to further protect our citizens from the spread of this deadly virus in our dear state”, the governor said.

He urged the citizens in the state to be more responsive to all the international good practices of observing social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers and keeping away from crowds as much as possible.