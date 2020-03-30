COVID-19: Zamfara governor warns against sabotage, calls for prayers

Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed has warned against sabotage by individuals or groups, of the lockdown placed by the state government, aimed at protecting citizens against import of the dreaded coronavirus.

He gave the warning in the wake of outcry that some officials entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing government’s decision were deliberately working against it for their personal gains.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Zailani Bappa on Monday said Mohammed equally admonished all citizens to intensify prayers for God to have mercy upon the people in the and the country in general, and mitigate the pandemic worldwide.

“We are right now experiencing a very frightening situation where the Will if mankind is practically weakened by a very sudden and calamitous development that seems to be fast getting out of hand in many countries”, Governor Matawalle observed.

“What we need to do at this point is to intensify our prayers and observe all the precautionary measures needed to safeguard us from aiding the spread of this disease”, he advised.

The governor further reiterated that the shut down in the state is for an initial period two weeks, which could be relaxed or reviewed with more stringent measures, depending on the observable developments within this period.

He advised all those entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing the measures, to curtail the spread of the disease to be honest, more committed and patriotic in the discharge of this onerous responsibility.