COVID-19: Zamfara governor receives donations from citizens

Governor Bello Mohammed, on Wednesday received donations from two citizens of the state to cushion the effects of COVID-19.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the governor, Zailani Bappa said while former governor, Ahmed Sani Bakura donated 31,000 crates of eggs and 100 bags of grains, the state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha donated 200 bags of grains and the sum of N3 million.

Governor Matawalle said the doors of his administration is opened to all well meaning citizens who want to support the people in this trying times.

He ordered for the immediate distribution of the goods to the needy and warned against abuse.

“I have great confidence in you to do as required. I forbid you to give any of these items to workers or anybody who can afford it”, Governor Matawalle directed.

“It is a trust on you to take these items to the doorsteps of the needy only” Matawalle told the Speaker, House of Assembly, Hon Nasiru Muazu Magarya who is chairman of the committee.

Governor Matawalle then, assured that his administration had made adequate arrangement to fully come to the aid of the people directly if the pandemic shows no improvement in the next one week.