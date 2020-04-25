COVID-19: Zamfara governor acquires ventilators, test kits

Zamfara state government has acquired 12 ventilators and 20,000 test kits for the two isolation centers in Gusau and Damba against Covid-19.

Inspecting the facilities at the isolation centre, located at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau, Governor Muhammad Bello said his administration will continue to do all that was required to ensure the protection of the citizens against the spread of the virus.

Other items procured included hand sanitisers and face masks for distribution to all quarters across the state.

Governor Matawalle urged all residents of Zamfara state to obey the rules introduced by the state Government during this Ramadan season as it remains the only option for the people to be less vulnerable to the spread of the disease in the state.

He said the closure of borders in the state and the setting up of mobile courts to instantly try and prosecute offenders was done in good faith just as the measures of suspending this year’s Tafsir, Taraweeh and Ittikaf across the state was also done in good faith.