COVID-19: Zamfara First Lady empowers 60 women in face masks making

The Zamfara First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, has empowered 60 women across the state in producing face masks and hand sanitisers, as part of her efforts to complement the State government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
A statement signed by the Special Adviser, office of the the First Lady, Hajiya Fatima Musa, in Gusau on Saturday, indicated that Hajiya Aisha Matawalle empowered the women through her initiated programme, “Maskup Zamfara”.
According to her, Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the production of 10,000 pieces of the face masks by the office of the First Lady.
She said that the Masksup Zamfara initiative is part of the Covid-19 pandemic preventive measures introduced by the First Lady for women and children in the state, adding that the face masks were produced under the department of skills acquisition, office of the First Lady.
The initiative which empowered 60 women across the Three Senatorial Districts in the state with the skills to produce face masks and hand sanitizers also aims to empower women and make the masks more accessible to women and children across the state.
The First Lady had earlier presented the 10,000 pieces of Face Mask to Governor Matawalle as he examined the work done with keen interest.
Receiving the locally-produced Face Masks, the Governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done. He commended the tailors and assured that his administration will continue to patronage their businesses.
Meanwhile, the First Lady has commenced the Annual Women Dialogue Town Hall Meeting with various Women Groups across the state.
Her Special Adviser, Hajiya Musa, said the event is part of the strategy to support women groups and prioritize development needs for women across the state.
She said: “The Governor’s Wife initiated the diologue to assess the impact of her programmes in the lives of women. The idea is to discuss how to improve the lives of women and children in the areas of Maternal Health, Economic Empowerment, Girl Child Education.”
Expressing commitment to deliver inclusive positive change in women and children who are among major vulnerable groups in the society, the First Lady called on the group to be proactive in identifying the needs of women and children in their various communities.
According to the Special Adviser, some Women Groups that attended the dialogue are the PDP Women Executives, Elders and Youth leaders, Wives of Local Government Sole Administrators Forum, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), and the Federation of Muslim Women Association (FOMWAN), among others. (NAN)
