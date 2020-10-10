COVID-19: Zamfara First Lady empowers 60 women in face masks making

The Zamfara First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, has empowered 60 women across the state in producing face masks and hand sanitisers, as part of her efforts to complement the State government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser, office of the the First Lady, Hajiya Fatima Musa, in Gusau on Saturday, indicated that Hajiya Aisha Matawalle empowered the women through her initiated programme, “Maskup Zamfara”.

According to her, Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the production of 10,000 pieces of the face masks by the office of the First Lady.

She said that the Masksup Zamfara initiative is part of the Covid-19 pandemic preventive measures introduced by the First Lady for women and children in the state, adding that the face masks were produced under the department of skills acquisition, office of the First Lady.