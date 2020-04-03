COVID-19: Youth Council tasks Buhari on youth inclusion

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to include the Minister of Youths and Sports in the presidential task force on COVID-19, to enable him coordinate outreach in terms of awareness and welfare.

In a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday, the President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Solomon Adodo, commended the federal government for the proactive measures initiated for the containment of the spread of the dreaded Corona virus disease.

He also applauded the governments’ initiative to reach out to poor households amongst other worthy emergency measures to ease the adverse effects the COVID-19 pandemic might have on the nation.

Adodo however, said that it has become very necessary to alert Mr. President that the Nigerian youths are the most hard hit by the stay at home directive which triggered a tactical shutdown of the economy.

He pointed out that these youths were never captured amongst the poorest of the poor on account of the fact that they had means of eking a living for themselves howbeit on a subsistence day to day basis, adding that this is no longer feasible and their lives are now in dire danger.

He equally expressed fear that this pressed situation might throw up unforeseen vicissitudes of grave implications if nothing is done to avert same.

“We therefore use this medium to make the following urgent demands to Mr. President that thel Minister of Youth and Sports should be included in the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to enable him coordinate outreach to youths in terms of awareness and welfare.

“There should be an immediate and direct release of relief materials and funds to all the 37 State Chapter Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria for onward distribution to the Nigerian youths.

“Nigerian youths should be fully and properly integrated into the activities of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 for faster and efficient results,” he said.

The National President reiterated that Nigerian youths are already dying slowly under the biting pangs of hunger and this must be stopped through proper concerted efforts.

He also called on Nigerian youths to despite the inherent hardship they are going through, cooperate with the government at all levels and comply with constituted authority in the collective national interest. The government deserves our support now more than ever if we must win this war against COVID-19.

“For an umpteenth time, we call on the Nigerian youths to reman law abiding and shun all forms of crimes as we are confident that the government will heed our patriotic demands,” he stated.