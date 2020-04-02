COVID-19: You’ll regret defying lockdown order if caught, LASTMA tells motorists

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Thursday read the riot acts to motorists to remind them that they are not exempted from the government’s lockdown order.

The authority advised motorists to comply with the government’s directive and desist from any action that could bring regret to them if caught on the road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, in a broadcast to the nation on Sunday evening on the Coronavirus pandemic , directed cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11p.m. on Monday.

Buhari, who noted that this restriction would also apply to Ogun due to its close proximity to Lagos State and the high traffic between the two states, said that the step was to stop the spread of the virus.

Mr Olajide Oduyoye, the General Manager of LASTMA, commenting on the directive on Thursady said the level of compliance in the state by motorists was pretty good.

He, however, advised motorists not to defy the order warning that those caught violating it would regret if caught.

Oduyoye said: “I think the compliance rate by the people to the lockdown order by the government is still within the region of between 90 per cent and 95 per cent.

“You may feel you want to take a risk and you think you will get away with it but note that once you are caught, you will regret that action because there is a purpose for everything.

“The government has said to the people: stay-at-home; keep your vehicles at home, there is no need for you to be on the road and be driving to go and visit or for whatever.”

The LASTMA boss, who advised those still defying the order to have a rethink, said that the government directive was for the good of all residents.

“The enforcement agencies: LASTMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Police and others are on the road to ensure compliance by the public.

“When they catch any motorist on the road and does not have an identity card to the purpose of your journey, or the reason why you are on the road, you will regret that action.

“The good thing for all is to try not to do anything that they will regret,”Oduyoye said.

He said that vehicles of those providing essential services only were expected to be on the road.

The LASTMA boss, however, urged motorists exempted from the lockdown to ensure strict adherence to traffic rules and avoid speeding due to light traffick on the roads. (NAN)