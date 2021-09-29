COVID-19: World Bank okays Nigeria’s $750m economic programme

September 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Covid-19, News, Project 0



The World Bank has declared as “effective“ Nigeria’s 750-million-dollars COVID-19 Action and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme.

Mr Aso Vakporaye, the Chairman, CARES Technical Committee, made this known in a he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Vakporaye explained that the World Bank recommendation was contained in a letter which the Country Director of World Bank Office in Nigeria, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri, addressed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

He said that the World Bank stated that the Government had met all the conditions for eligibility for the credit line.

Vakporaye recalled that the Government sought the assistance of the World Bank in funding its people- centred Post COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to lift 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years. The NG-CARES is one of the strategic actions being taken to achieve this presidential mandate.

of the 36 states of the federation will a nominal allocation of 20 million dollars, while the Capital Territory (FCT) will 15 million dollars under the for Result (PforR) financing instrument of the World Bank.

“This is an emergency intervention Programme, built on three result areas 11 disbursement linked indicators (DLIs). Results Area One: focuses on Increased Social Transfers, Basic Services, and Livelihood Support to Poor and Vulnerable Households.

“Results Area Two will address the issue of increasing food security and safe functioning of food supply chains; and Results Area Three will support initiatives aimed at facilitating the and enhancing capabilities of micro and small enterprises across the federation and the FCT,” he said.

Vakporaye said that the NG-CARES objectives were to expand access to livelihood support and food security services and provide grants for the poor and vulnerable households, as well as firms”. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,