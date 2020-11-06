COVID-19 won’t stop our support for Nigerian child -UNICEF

UNICEF says the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will not stop its support and interventions toward the welfare and protection of rights of children in Nasarawa state and the country in general.

Dr Zakari Adam, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Kaduna, gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Friday.

NAN reports that Nasarawa state falls under the jurisdiction of the Kaduna Field Office of UNICEF.

Adam said the advent of COVID-19 had affected certain activities for children but UNICEF has also taken certain steps to sustain its support for the interventions for children.

According to him, this is to maintain the progress made on the rights and welfare of children in the state.

“New initiatives and measures in providing social services and health intervention for children, children returning to school in remote areas and the general protection of the child have been put in place in partnership with the state government.

“As UNICEF, we will always be available to give the needed support so that the goals on children can be achieved despite the impact of COVID-19.

“And when I am talking of goals, I mean access to social services for children like health, education and what have you.

“Ensuring that children are in school, they have access to portable water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives are effective for children and communities. We will continue to prioritise all these interventions concerning children.

“ So, our role in UNICEF is to continue to support whatever measures put in place to ensure children are enjoying their basic rights,’’ he told NAN.

The chief of field office applauded the cooperation and collaboration of the Nasarawa state government on issues regarding children in the state.

He reiterated UNICEF’s resolve to continue to partner the state government to meet set goals.

“It is a good collaboration we have with the state government and that is why the situation of the children is improving despite COVID-19.

“Nasarawa government has put in place measures to ensure that children continue to enjoy their rights.

“We want to continue in our role in supporting any effort that makes life better for children in the state,” he said.

Adam told NAN that UNICEF had recently concluded a two-day 2020 End of the Year Review and Planning meeting with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

He explained that the essence of the meeting was to take advantage of the end of the year partnership between the state government and UNICEF to review the work plan for 2020, identify activities that were achieved and plan for 2021. (NAN)