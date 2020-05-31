COVID-19: Why we oppose direct primaries for Edo Governorship – ALGON

Share the news













The Edo state of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), on Sunday kicked against holding direct primary election amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which it said would put the lives of Edo people in grave danger.

At a press briefing, the Chairman of ALGON in Edo, Mr Jerkins Osunde, who was represented by Osi Akhigbe, Etsako central Chairman, said the process would undermine all efforts at containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had proposed direct primaries for Edo, which governorship election will hold on September 19.

Osunde described indirect primaries as the safest option and healthy alternative for the Edo APC governorship primaries.

“As local government Chairmen, we have been working very closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the state’s task force on the pandemic.

“We are aware of the health dangers the virus portends for the people in our communities if the measures put in place are not strictly adhered to.

“We are also aware of the corrosive blight that the virus can inflict on our people if we fail to follow the NCDC guidelines.

“We cannot in good conscience, support a political exercise that will put the health of our people in grave danger,” he said.

Osunde expressed shock that anyone with genuine concern for the lives of Edo people will at this point be proposing a massive gathering of people.

He said that negates the global best practices prescription of physical distancing as measure for containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC), timetable, the conduct of primary elections and resolution of disputes arising from primaries would be between June 2 to June 27.

INEC stated that the campaign proper could start on June 21. (NAN)

