COVID-19: WHO says there is currently no ‘hybrid’ variant in Vietnam

June 3, 2021



 Days after Vietnam’s Ministry of Health said it had detected a new COVID-19 variant comprising characteristics of both the alpha and delta strains.

The World Health Organisation () told a Japanese newspaper there currently no hybrid variant in Vietnam.

“There no new hybrid variant in Vietnam at this moment on definition,’’ Dr Kidong Park told Nikkei Asia in an online interview published on Thursday.

Instead, Park stressed the newly detected variant in fact the delta variant that was first detected in India, but with additional mutations that require observation before determining whether or not it represents a particular threat.

Vietnam been praised for its response to the pandemic, , after a month without any community transmission of the virus, local transmission cases emerged again on April 27, with than 4,500 cases reported since then.

in Ho Chi Minh imposed a two-week period of social distancing on June 1, amid a steep rise in community transmission of the Coronavirus, while strict measures have been enforced in northern provinces that have seen hundreds of cases in industrial parks.

In an interview with dpa, Park said suppressing transmission as quickly as possible and offering vaccinations remains critical to reducing the risk of worsening outbreaks.

“Even though Vietnam did an excellent job in controlling the outbreak in 2020, COVID-19 remains a threat to the country,’’ Park said.

“The pandemic will not be over anywhere it is over everywhere.’’

Vietnam officially recorded 7,972 Coronavirus cases and 49 deaths since the pandemic began.(dpa/NAN)

