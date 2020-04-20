COVID-19: WHO official tests positive in Bauchi

An official of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Bauchi Office, has tested positive to the deadly Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bauchi State.

Dr Aliyu Maigoro, Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, confirmed this on Sunday in a statement in Bauchi by Mr Ibrahim Sani, Information Officer, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Maigoro said, “consequently, both WHO and UNICEF offices in the state have been decontaminated and sealed for two weeks.

“Following the Confirmation of a staff of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Bauchi Office, who tested positive for COVID-19, the UNICEF/WHO offices have been decontaminated and is now officially closed down for two weeks.

“The exercise was conducted on April 19 in the presence of the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary HealthCare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, as part of prevention measures and to de-escalate the spread of the virus in the state,” Maigoro said.

The Commissioner said available information, however, revealed that the newly confirmed case had earlier travelled to Kano.

He added that, therefore, all his contacts both in Bauchi and Kano, have been identified and isolated, and they are under strict follow ups and surveillance.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bauchi state government had said that out of the six index cases in the state, five have been discharged leaving only one remaining in the isolation centre receiving treatment.

However, with the new confirmed case, it has brought the total number of patients in isolation centres in the state to two. (NAN)