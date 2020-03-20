COVID-19: We’ve recorded no case – Zamfara govt

Zamfara state government has debunked media reports that it has recorded first case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement by the Spokesperson to the governor, Zailani Bappa on Friday, described the “information as false and a total fabrication.”

“It has come to the notice of the state Government that a tweet shared from the handle of Daily Trust Newspaper alleges informs that the first case of corona virus is recorded in Zamfara state and is fast circulating in the Social media.

“In spite of the fact that the twitter page presented as a Re-tweet of Senator Shehu Sani’s twitter handle appears fake, the state Government wishes to categorically deny this information as false and a total fabrication. Obviously, the Daily Trust twitter page is equally cloned or fake.

“In any case, the public is hereby advised to disregard this information as no case of corona virus disease has been recorded in Zamfara state, nor any suspected case is currently being investigated.”

Bappa stated that the state government is working hard to prevent the incidence.

“The state Government is working hard to prevent the incidence of this pandemic in the state as all measures of safety are being put in place to prevent its occurence.

“The public is hereby advised to adhere to all safety measures and professional advises given or to be undertaken by relevant officials so that the state is secured from the spread of this pandemic.”