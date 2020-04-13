COVID-19: We’re not opening schools now – Minister

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Education, says it has not directed reopening of schools in the country and urged Nigerians to disregard any information in that regard.

A statement by the Director Press of the Ministry, Ben Bem Goong on Sunday said a press release purported to have been issued by the Minister, Adamu Adamu was fake.

Goong also debunked the allegation that the federal government wass blaming the Vice Chancellors for the ongoing ASUU strike, adding that those were false statements out of the imagination of the author.

He called on parents, guardians, students and stakeholders to disregard such statements, while advising everyone to work from home.

“I would like to use this opportunity to clarify a few issues, first is the issue of reopening schools. The ministry has not directed the reopening of any school at any level.

“The purported press release by the minister to that effect is a clear forgery as it did not emanate from the minister. .

“Parents, students and the general public are advised to please disregard the fake release.

“The second issue I wish to clarify is a story making the rounds that the Federal govt is blaming Vice chancellors for the ongoing strike embarked upon by ASUU.

“At no time did any Federal govt official make that kind of statement to the press. Any insinuation in that direction is simply emanating from the fertile imagination of the author and that the ministry has nothing whatsoever to do with it.

“Stakeholders and indeed the general public should disregard such statements. Stay at home, stay safe. Let’s work from home like I’m doing. Only the living can work or worship,” the statement read.