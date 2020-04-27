COVID-19: We’ll not neglect patients with other diseases, Sokoto Health Commissioner

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, who doubles as the state Taskforce Chairman on COVID-19, Dr Ali Inname has assured that, in spite of the threatening effect of the deadly Coronavirus, the state will not neglect patients suffering from other diseases.

He also called on health workers in the state to ensure that they give attention to patients with other forms of illnesses.

He gave the assurance while briefing journalists on the activities of the COVID-19 Taskforce on Monday.

“It is very essential for all of us health workers, to pay attention to other patients with other diseases to manage. We cannot pay attention only to patients of COVID-19 and allow people with other conditions of neglected diseases to be dying, in fear of COVID-19.

“There are many people like this that we need to carefully assess and manage as appropriately as possible, in order to save their lives while investigating COVID-19, if suspected,” Inname stated.

The Commissioner further stated that all health workers, who took part in the management of the index case, tested negative.

“Interestingly, all the health workers who took part in the management of the index case tested negative to the disease. This is good news to the health workers in the state. It means that once one adheres to the universal precaution while managing a patient, the chances of getting infected are very minimal,” he stressed.

According to him, since the state recorded the first index case of COVID-19 on April 19 and the second case on April 23 April, eight more cases were confirmed on Sunday, making a total of 10 confirmed cases.

He added that while all contacts were being traced, samples were being collected and processed.

“All the contacts of the cases are being traced, many samples were collected and will be collected and processed. It is important at this point to know that the testing center for COVID 19 is activated in Sokoto, henceforth, no need to take sample to Abuja for testing.”