COVID-19: We’ll compel commercial motorcyclists, others to stay at home – Kwara CP

The Kwara State Police Command has directed its men to seize commercial motorcycles of operators defying state government’s lockdown directives.

It said this was part of steps to curb the spread of COVID-19, explaining that commercial motorcyclists were frustrating government’s efforts by conducting their business as usual.

This was contained in statement issued by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, in Ilorin on Saturday.

Egbetokun said, “Commercial motorcycles seen on the road must be seized and the violators forced to go home on foot.

“The seized motorcycles are not to be released until the end of the emergency period.

“Where necessary, road blocks should be established in the evening to ensure maximum compliance by the recalcitrant Okada riders.

“Shop owners and motor park violators are also to be forced to comply.

“You are to note that the primary focus of this assignment is not to make arrests but to enforce compliance.

“We don’t want to do this by crowding our cells or our stations and putting ourselves and others at risk of what we are trying to prevent.”

Speaking on compliance by residents, Egbetokun said that it was initially poor in the early hours of Friday, adding, however, that it rose to 70 percent when the police team began enforcement.

He said that the situation got better in the afternoon, as the level of compliance moved to 90 percent.

“A few recalcitrant commercial motorcyclists, who were seen defying the restriction order, were responsible for the 10 percent deficit in compliance.

“It was, however, saddening that the good job we did in the morning and afternoon was messed up with Okada riders trooping out as early as 4 pm. as if the ban on them had been lifted.

“This must not be allowed to happen again”, he said. (NAN)

