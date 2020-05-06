COVID-19: We have re-strategised to enforce inter-state lockdown order – Ogun FRSC

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has re-strategised to enforce the inter-state lockdown order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Clement Oladele, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele said that the corps had erected physical barricades in all the boundaries in order to prevent motorists from contravening the directive.

“The FRSC has put in place physical barriers to make the inter-state lockdown order effective and to prevent people and motorists from defying the order.

“If there are no barriers to restrict the flow of traffic, those who are not covered by presidential waivers will find their way into the state,” he said.

Oladele said that there was tendency for people from Lagos State to move into the state, as they believed that the directive had also been relaxed in Ogun.

The sector commander added that Ogun still had a week left to go on the lockdown, as it started a week after Lagos and Abuja had commenced theirs.

He said that the FRSC and other sister agencies had embarked on joint operations to ensure compliance with the inter-state directives.

Oladele reiterated the corps’ commitment to continuous monitoring of the boundaries and ensuring total compliance with government’s directives by residents and motorists.

He said that it was only those on carrying agricultural, petroleum and pharmaceutical products who were allowed to move from one place to another. (NAN)

