COVID-19: Wase distributes palliatives to Constituents

By Haruna Salami

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has commenced distribution of food stuff to the less privileged persons across the twenty wards of Wase federal constituency.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, Wase said the move is part of measures to cushion the effects of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The distribution which has commenced in all the twenty wards witnessed the dispatching of the items to the various wards for onward distribution to households.

In a brief message to the constituents, the Deputy Speaker said the food items are being distributed without any form of discrimination adding that the palliatives have been designed to reach the people directly and not through proxies.

Wase, who was represented by Hon Musa Abdullahi Nyalun, appealed to the people not to take the Coronavirus lightly, urging them to always obey government orders on measures aimed at containing the spread of the deadly virus.

He equally called on the people to continue supporting and praying for the Federal and Plateau State governments in their efforts to battle the spread of the pandemic which has ravaged several other nations globally.

