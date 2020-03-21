COVID-19: WAEC postpones exam

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Friday announced the suspension of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

This is contained in a statement signed by the council’s Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Patrick Areghan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the examination, which was earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, has been rescheduled for a later date.

WAEC in its decision said, ”This is as a result of the impact of the Coronavirus and the serious implications it may have on the conduct of the examination coupled with the anxiety it has generated among the populace.

”This decision is in demonstration of the council’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by both the federal and state governments and that of other member countries to check the spread of the disease.

”Consequently, the earlier released time table for the conduct of the examination is hereby suspended until further notice.

”We wish to assure all candidates and their schools as well as all stakeholders and the public at large that the decision will be reviewed as soon as the health situation improves.

”We therefore enjoin all school principals presenting candidates for the examination to inform their candidates accordingly.

”A new date for the conduct of the examination will be communicated to schools and all other stakeholders in due course,”the HNO assured.

In another development, the management of the University of Lagos has implored its students and staff to adhere strictly to all recommended safety measures against the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

This is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede in Lagos on Friday.

Oloyede said that all students of the university had been directed to vacate the hostels latest by 4p.m on Saturday, March 21, and proceed on a month compulsory break as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

”Following the increase in the identified cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the University of Lagos Management, at a meeting held with the Provost and Deans Committee on Thursday, March 19, 2020, resolved to close the university.

”Subsequently, Senate at an emergency meeting held today, Friday, March 20, approved the resolution in accordance with the order issued by the Federal Government that all schools nationwide should be closed for the period of one month, effective from Monday, March 23,” she statement .

She noted that the federal government decision was as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

”In view of the above, management hereby directs that latest by 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, all students should vacate the hostels and return to their respective homes.

“Resumption date is subject to review as developments unfold.

”Members of the university community are hereby enjoined to follow precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

”Management wishes everyone safety and good health during this period,”she added.. (NAN)