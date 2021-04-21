The Emergency Taskforce on COVID-19 of the Victims Support Fund (VSF), on Wednesday provided Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities to three Secondary Schools in Bauchi state

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the benefiting schools are Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Kafin Madaki; Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Yana and Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Toro.

The schools each received a solar-powered borehole with 4,000 liter capacity overhead tank, four hand wash stations, 2,000 pieces of reusable face masks, 25 liters of hand sanitizer, 120 bottles of 500ml liquid hand wash and five cartons of bleach.



Presenting the items to officials of the schools at the GGSS, Kafin Madaki in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, the Chairperson of the taskforce, said the intervention was to assist the students and teachers.

Akerele-Ogunsiji said the organisation was concerned about the plight of students and teachers, especially in densely populated areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic,

She said that the intervention of the taskforce entailed provision of 54 borehole facilities and 216 hand washing stations in 18 states across the six geopolitical zones.

The chairperson said that three schools in each state were selected to benefit from the intervention.

Mrs Akerele- Ogunsiji explained that the taskforce chose Bauchi state for its intervention because of the impressive response of the state government in combating COVID-19.

The chairperson assured that VSF would continue to provide succor to vulnerable Nigerians, and institutional support to agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19.

“VSF taskforce on COVID-19 has commenced, as part of the third phase of the intervention, with the hand-over of WASH facilities to schools in Bauchi.

“The hand wash stations have been set up in each of the 3 schools and the schools have been supplied with liquid hand wash, sanitizers and bleach.



According to her, the Task Force on COVID-19 is an emergency response team inaugurated by the Chairman of the VSF, Gen. TY Danjuma (Rtd).Sent

“To provide palliatives to displaced persons and the vulnerable, as well as provide institutional support to agencies supporting the national effort to fight COVID-19,” Akerele-Ogunsijivsaid.

In his remarks, Gov. Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi State commended VSF for the intervention against the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Mohammed, represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Aliyu Tilde, urged the staff and the students to properly maintain the facilities and secure them from possible vandalism.



On her part, Hajiya Jummai Koko, the Principal of GGSS, Kafin Madaki, appreciated VSF for the gesture and assured of proper usage of the WASH facilities provided for the school.



Miss Aisha Idris, the Head Girl of the school, promised judicious use of the facilities to curb the spread of the pandemic in the school and the community.(NAN)

