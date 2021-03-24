The Victim Support Fund (VSF) Emergency Taskforce on COVID-19 on Wednesday donated items to three schools in Edo to curb the spread of the disease.

This was part of its third phase of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project following the successful implementation of the first and second phases of the intervention in curtailing the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the three benefiting schools were each given a solar powered borehole, four hand wash stations and 2,000 pieces of reusable facemasks.

Other items are five pieces of four litre hand sanitizers, 120 bottles of 500ml liquid hand wash and five cartons of bleach.

The benefiting schools include Anglican Girls Grammar School (AGGS) and Itohan Girls Grammar School in Benin and Ewohimi Secondary School, Ikeken Ewohimi Esan South East Local Government Area.

Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Chairman of the VSF taskforce disclosed that the hand-wash stations have been set up and the schools supplied with liquid hand-wash, sanitisers and bleach.

Akerele-Ogunsiji said that VSF would continue to provide succour to vulnerable Nigerians as well as give institutional support to agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19.

She urged the management of the benefiting schools to maintain the facility for the overall improvement of health of students and staff.

Mrs Betsy Obaseki, wife of the Edo Governor, while inaugurating the facilities, commended the quality of work, adding that the solar powered boreholes would have no challenge of light.

She also commended the complementary role of VSF in assisting government achieve its goal protecting residents.

Mrs Veronica Egbon, principal, AGGS, Senior Secondary, said the facilities donated would help eradicate COVID-19 in the school.

She appealed to the Edo Government to help in the electrification of the school in order to power the automated hand wash. (NAN)

