COVID-19: VP Osinbajo tests negative -Aide

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for the Corona virus (COVID-19), an official has revealed.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, confirmed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja.

Osinbajo has been on self isolation in accordance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.

“I have been inundated with calls on whether indeed the vice president had undergone a COVID-19 test and the outcome.

“Yes, he has done the test and it results is negative,’’ Akande said.(NAN)