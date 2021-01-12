COVID-19: Virtual teaching is now the new normal, says don

A don at the University of Ilorin, Dr Lambe Mustapha has described virtual learning as the `new normal’ amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 in Nigeria. Mustapha is the Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Faculty of Communications and Information Sciences of the university. He made the assertion on Tuesday, during a training session for lecturers on virtual teaching adopted in the university.

A virtual lecture or classroom is an online learning environment that allows teachers and students to communicate, interact, collaborate, and explain ideas. The use of linked computers makes it possible for such interaction to take place without the physical presence of teachers and learners or any instructional materials or devices such as books and blackboards. The don said that learning had taken a new dimension due to the renewed spike in the number of victims of the COVID-19. Mustapha said the department had aligned with the university management’s decision to commence classes online.

According to him, this would expose the lecturers to the use of Microsoft Team and Zoom for teaching students online, posting and assessing assignments by students, as well as communicating with students. Also speaking, an Associate Professor in the department, Dr Lukman Azeez, commended the university management for coming up with such initiative. “We cannot ignore the new reality thrown up by the COVID-19. “Even though the new platform the university recommended is complex because it is new to the system, there is need to key into the development so as to ensure that learning is carried out without hitches,” Azeez said.

Also, Dr Saudat Abdulbaqi, the former head of the department, said the university was adopting the best practices in the world, thereby enhancing lecturer-student interaction. “Now is the time for the students to put their phones and gadgets to better use, which is learning, rather than using them for trivial and frivolous things,’’ Abdulbaqi noted. (NAN)