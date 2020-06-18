COVID-19: Virologist urges relevant agencies to accept dexamethasone

Share the news













A Jos-based virologist, Dr Solomon Chollom, says following research on dexamethasone in the United Kingdom, a silver lining appears to be in the horizon with respect to a safer and cheaper treatment option for COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some researchers in England had said a steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill, hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

They said that they had the first evidence that the drug could improve survival from COVID-19.

Chollom told NAN on Wednesday that dexamethasone was cheap, widely available and safer than other options such as hydroxychloroquine.

He said that the drug would help to save the lives of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Chollom said that with the option, the quest for use of ventilators to support patients with severe coronavirus disease by augmenting their breathing capacity and capability might not be necessary.

He hoped that relevant agencies would welcome the development. (NAN)

