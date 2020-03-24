COVID-19: Vice President Osinbajo, in self-isolation, says aide

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) is “in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.”

His media aide, Laolu Akande disclosed this via his Twitter handle Tuesday.

Akande who tweeted a photo said, “VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing. Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols. Photo: Tolani Alli”

The tweet about the VP’s self -isolation came hours after reports said President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari may have tested positive to coronavirus. President Buhari was reported to have tested negative to COVID-19.

No official statements came on the speculations about Buhari and Kyari. When contacted earlier in the day, an official told Newsdiaryonline to wait for an update by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Akande’s tweet was the first official comment from the Presidential Villa Tuesday amidst growing speculations over the pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had on Monday announced some measures including the suspension of the Federal Executive Council meetings in the face of COVID-19 fears..