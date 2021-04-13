Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank president, has said variants of the novel coronavirus were the biggest risk for the U.S. economic recovery.

“The biggest risks that I see to the recovery are these variants,” Kashkari told the Economic Club of New York.

He mentioned that one variant of the virus, which was dominant in parts of the U.S. easily infected younger people.

If organisations including daycare centers and schools need to be closed in response to the spread, that could “set us back” he said.

“That’s not my base case scenario but that’s what the healthcare experts that I consult with are warning me about,” he added. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

