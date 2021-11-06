COVID-19 vaccines: Catholic priest urges church members not to doubt their veracity  

Rev. Sam Tumba, the Parish Priest of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Wuse, Zone 11, has urged church members not to doubt the veracity of COVID-19 vaccines.

He urged them to go ahead and take the jab.

Tumba gave the advice at the ordination of five deacons as Catholic priests which also marks the 40th ordination anniversary of the Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, at the SS Peter Catholic Church, Nyanya, on Friday.

He said that the COVID-19 vaccines were meant to prevent virus and turn save lives.

“We have no reason to doubt the veracity of the production and administration of the vaccines.

“The Pope has taken the vaccine, so also the Archbishop and so church members should go ahead to take them.

“We should not allow ourselves to be misled by people propagating conspiracy theories about the vaccines,” he said.

Tumba, however, encouraged the newly ordained priests to remain focused and humble.

He noted that their ordination would greatly impact the church in the area of workforce.

He urged the ordained priests to be cautious and act Christ-like before the people of God.

Quoting the biblical book of Acts of the Apostle, Chapter 1, Verse 8, he said the ordination would prepare the priests for the universal mission of salvation.

According to him, the priesthood is a mysterious journey but only your faith will keep you going.

“Over the years, we have seen the growth of our diocese. In the past, we may be borrowing priests but today the archdiocese can boast of sending priests for missionary.

“With the ordination of the new five priests, this will bring the total number of priests in the Abuja diocese to over 100.

“We are happy that the archdiocese of Abuja has done well, we can equally send out priests to work in other dioceses in the world,” he said.

The priest added that the journey of the five into priesthood began about a decade ago, while urging them to devote their lives to taking care of the needy in the church.

He, therefore, called on policy makers, who are members of the church, to help the church take its rightful place in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five newly ordained priests are Rev. Fr Humphrey Ayegba, Joseph Dankyang, Micheal Nzumeang, Peter Agbo and Emmanuel Okonkwo.

The highlight of the ordination witnessed the investiture of priesthood robes on the ordained priests and anointing of their hands.

Also, the Cardinal Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Archbishop John Onaiyekan, congratulated the priests for their journey into the priesthood.

Onaiyekan urged them to keep in mind the purpose of their ambitions to do the work and as well build the church of God.

One of the ordained priests, Rev. Fr Joseph Dankyang, said that his love for priesthood and their lifestyles spurred him into becoming a priest.

Dankyang said this led him into deriving joy in the vocation while thanking priests who came his way during the journey for inspirations which led him to becoming a priest. (NAN

