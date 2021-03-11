COVID-19 vaccines: A’Ibom govt takes delivery of 69, 030 doses

The Akwa Ibom says it has taken of 69,030 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal .

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, said a statement made available to newsmen Uyo on Wednesday.

Ememobong said the Commissioner for , Prof. Augustine Umoh, received the vaccines on behalf of the state .

He said the state’s cold chain facility was ready and conducive to preserve the vaccines.

“The state evening took of 69,030 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

“The Commissioner for , Prof. Augustine Umoh, who received the vaccines on behalf of the state government, gave an assurance the state’s cold chain facility was ready to preserve the vaccines.

He also gave an assurance that the vaccines were , saying that the frontline care workers would be the to receive the vaccines.

The commissioner said that the order of and centres for further phases of administration would be announced due course. (NAN)

