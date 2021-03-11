The Akwa Ibom Government says it has taken delivery of 69,030 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.

Ememobong said that the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, received the vaccines on behalf of the state government.

He said that the state’s cold chain facility was ready and conducive to preserve the vaccines.

“The state government this evening took delivery of 69,030 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

“The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, who received the vaccines on behalf of the state government, gave an assurance that the state’s cold chain facility was ready to preserve the vaccines.

He also gave an assurance that the vaccines were safe, saying that the frontline health care workers would be the first to receive the vaccines.

The commissioner said that the order of and centres for further phases of administration would be announced in due course. (NAN)

