COVID-19 Vaccine: We will welcome the vaccine – NEPWHAN

The Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) on Friday expressed their readiness to welcome the COVID-19 vaccine, as Nigeria awaits the arrival of 100,000 doses of the vaccine.
Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, National Coordinator of the group, gave this indication in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.
Ibrahim who described the vaccine as a good development, said it would help contain the spread of the pandemic.
“First, we will welcome the vaccine, it is a good development. We are ready to be vaccinated,” he said.
The National Coordinator who reiterated the determination of people living with HIV to accept the vaccine, expressed their confidence in Nigerian government and relevant agencies.
According to him, “we have no fear because we know government cannot do what will harm its citizens.”
Ibrahim urged Nigerians, especially those living with HIV, to dispel all forms of fears about the vaccine, calling on all to support government in the fight against the pandemic. (NAN)
