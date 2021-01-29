COVID-19 Vaccine: We will welcome the vaccine – NEPWHAN

The Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) on Friday expressed their readiness to welcome the COVID-19 vaccine, as Nigeria awaits the arrival of 100,000 doses of the vaccine.

Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, National Coordinator of the group, gave this indication in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ibrahim who described the vaccine as a good development, said it would help contain the spread of the pandemic.