By Danlami Nmodu

The Presidency has dispelled fears of any side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on President Muhammadu Buhari after he took the jab on Saturday in Abuja.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Buhari as well as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,SAN, took their jabs of the vaccine on live television.

Reacting to fears of side effects, the Presidency said, in a statement signed by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, that Buhari has felt “normal” afterwards.

Shehu said, “In response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN earlier this morning.

“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

Shehu added, “We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”

