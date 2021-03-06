COVID-19 Vaccine: Presidency dispels fears of side effects on Buhari

By Danlami Nmodu

The Presidency has dispelled fears of any side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on President Buhari after he took the jab on Saturday Abuja.

Newsdiaryonline reports Buhari as well as Vice President Yemi ,SAN, took their jabs of the vaccine on live .

Reacting to fears of side effects, the Presidency said, a statement signed by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, and Publicity, Buhari has felt “normal” afterwards.

Shehu said, “ response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi , SAN earlier morning.

“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects follow, we will be open about but so far there nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He carrying on as normal.

Shehu added, “We hope will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”

