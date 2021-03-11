COVID-19 vaccine: Gov. Ganduje inaugurates exercise Thursday

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State will inaugurate COVID-19 vaccination Thursday at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano.

Abba Anwar, to the Governor, made  this known in a statement in Kano.

Anwar said that the state government had received 209,520 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

“Kano State received 209,520 doses of the vaccine and the government targets 70 per cent of the population for the vaccination as phases of the exercise go by,” he explained.

The government had organised sensitisation workshops vaccine to different stakeholders including religious leaders, traditional rulers, members of the academia, students unions, market leaders and transporters, among others.

Anwar said the state government had also designated 509 health facilities for COVID-19 vaccination, adding that there would  be four phases of the exercise in the state.(NAN)

