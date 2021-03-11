Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State will inaugurate COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano.

Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known in a statement in Kano.

Anwar said that the state government had received 209,520 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

“Kano State received 209,520 doses of the vaccine and the government targets 70 per cent of the population for the vaccination as phases of the exercise go by,” he explained.

The government had organised sensitisation workshops on the vaccine to different stakeholders including religious leaders, traditional rulers, members of the academia, students unions, market leaders and transporters, among others.

Anwar said the state government had also designated 509 health facilities for COVID-19 vaccination, adding that there would be four phases of the exercise in the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

