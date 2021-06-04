COVID-19 vaccine: 17,382 persons receive 2nd dose in Lagos

The Lagos State for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 17,382 persons have received the second dose of the Oxford/ vaccine in the state as at May 31.
Abayomi made this known through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Friday while giving the state’ COVID-19 vaccination update for May 31.
He said 12,288 persons received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the reported date.


According to him, 300, 534 persons who received the first jab of the vaccine were yet to get the second shot.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the had earlier stated that 317,916 persons were inoculated the first dose of the Oxford/ vaccine.
The state commenced the Phase One of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on March 12.

Abayomi said the of the second dose of the vaccine, which began on May 28, in continuation of the phase one vaccination exercise.
“For anyone to be vaccinated, doses of the Oxford/ COVID-19 vaccine are required, an interval of six to 12 weeks,” he said.


The noted that the state would need to 14 million people, which is 60 cent of its population, to reach its target to herd immunity.

He said the state several channels, discussions the Federal Government and the , to ramp up its vaccination numbers. (NAN)

