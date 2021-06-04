The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 17,382 persons have received the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in the state as at May 31.

Abayomi made this known through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Friday while giving the state’s COVID-19 vaccination update for May 31.

He said 12,288 persons received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the reported date.



According to him, 300, 534 persons who received the first jab of the vaccine were yet to get the second shot.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner had earlier stated that 317,916 persons were inoculated with the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The state commenced the Phase One of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on March 12.



Abayomi said the administration of the second dose of the vaccine, which began on May 28, was in continuation of the phase one vaccination exercise.

“For anyone to be fully vaccinated, two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are required, with an interval of six to 12 weeks,” he said.



The commissioner noted that the state would need to vaccinate 14 million people, which is 60 per cent of its population, to reach its target to achieve herd immunity.



He said the state was considering several channels, including discussions with the Federal Government and the private sector, to ramp up its vaccination numbers. (NAN)

