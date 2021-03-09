COVID-19 vaccination: Plateau Govt. trains 4, 296 health workers

The Plateau Government has trained no fewer than 4, 296 health workers to administer the  -19 vaccine the state, Lar Ndam, the Commissioner for Health, has said.


Ndam told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Pankshin on Tuesday “we are only waiting for the delivery of our doses of the -19 by the Federal Government.


“Plateau is set, but as an epic centre of the pandemic, we are expecting the Federal Government to consider us and us doses toy the thousands of doses we are expecting.


“We want a situation whereby our people will be salvaged the ravaging virus.


preparation, all our cold chains for storage of the are set. There is also adequate personnel to secure and ensure orderliness during the exercise,’’ the commissioner said. (NAN)

