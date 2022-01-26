Covid-19 Vaccination: Ogun Commences “Operation Campus Storm”, Targets 400,000 Youths

As part effort to meet its COVID-19 vaccination target, the Ogun State Government through the Primary Health Care Development Board (OGPHCDB), has begun an “Operation Campus Storm”, a ramp-up exercise aimed at reaching over 400,000 eligible youths in and outside tertiary institutions.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker disclosed this in a chat with OGIS correspondent during the exercise at Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu-Ode, saying statistics in the State had revealed there was a huge vaccination gap in people of ages 18 to 25 years, hence the need to focus on them.

Coker, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, said the aim of the exercise was to have 70 percent coverage among students, as well as ensure their safety and protection from the virus before, during, and after teaching and learning periods.

“When we analysed our data, the statistics showed that the people of ages 18 to 25 have not been reached, so we have decided to focus on them in the next 15 days in our campuses. We have met with student leaders and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise”, she said.

The Commissioner added that the 15 days exercise which commenced on Monday, January 24, and end on Monday, February 7, 2022, would be extended to people outside tertiary institutions including, youths in communities, artisans, transporters, among others, urging residents to come out en-mass and be vaccinated.

Ogunsola who said that the present administration had prioritised the safety and well-being of the people, assured that the vaccine was safe and effective, noting that health workers had been adequately trained to administer vaccines at designated public and private facilities and other mobile posts in and outside campuses.

In his response, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, TASUED, Prof. Oluwole Banjo noted that the pandemic had affected the flow of teaching, learning, and the overall academic calendar, commending the present administration for the initiative of bringing vaccination sites closer to students, just as he advised them to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated while on campus.

Also speaking, the President of the Students Union Government, TASUED, Mr. Rabiu Sodiq while appreciating the effort of the government for prioritising the health of students, assured of the support of his colleagues with a promise to inform others in their various communities.

