COVID-19: Upsurge on test inquiries after El-Rufai’s positive status

Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, says there has been upsurge in inquiries on COVID-19 tests by residents of the state since Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai disclosed his Coronavirus status on Saturday.

The Commissioner said in a statement issued on Sunday, that all those who returned from countries with Covid-19 infections and those who have had contact with suspected or confirmed cases, should isolate themselves for 14 days.

“All persons in self-isolation are monitored for symptoms. Testing for Covid-19 is not yet offered as a routine service.

“Members of the public are advised to observe personal and respiratory hygiene, stay home and stay safe.”(NAN)