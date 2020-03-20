COVID-19: Unity schools to close March 26 – FG

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country, as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

It gave 26th March, 2020 ultimatum for the implementation of this order.

In a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, through his Permanent Secretary, Arc Sonny Echono directed that all the Principals of the Unity Colleges should fast-track the on-going second term examinations and close up until further notice.

“All the Principals of the Unity Schools should fast-track the on-going second term examinations and close up till further notice.

“In the meantime, the management of all the Unity Colleges should immedaiately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol based sanitizers, and hand washing facilities among others.

“Students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene,” the statement read.

Adamu Adamu directed the Principals to report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasizing that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.