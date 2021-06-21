COVID-19: Union urges Nigerians in S/Africa to obey new lockdown rules

The leadership of the Nigerian community in South Africa has urged Nigerians living in that country to adhere strictly to its new COVID-19 lockdown rules.

The President of Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Mr Adetola Olubajo, made the call on Monday in a statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from Pretoria, South Africa.

Olubajo said that the new lockdown rules were aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are aware of the new lockdown announced by the South Africa Government. It is aimed at checking further spread of COVID-19.

“We appeal to our people to key into the guidelines to avoid contracting the virus.

“On a sad note, we regret to say that some Nigerians have died of COVID-19 since last year.

“We do not want any Nigerian to die of the virus again, hence, it has become imperative to stay safe and avoid contracting the virus.

“We have set up a monitoring mechanism aimed at reaching out to Nigerians in emergency cases occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The leadership of NUSA in the Provinces and Wards will Liaise with the national secretariat on areas of assistance,” Olubajo said in the statement sent to NAN.

He explained that part of the arrangement was to contact some medical personnel across South Africa to assist members with information and treatment.

“Above all, we implore Nigerians to remain law abiding by obeying the laws of our host country and avoid acts capable of putting us into trouble and tarnishing the image of our country.

“Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Long live the Republic of South Africa,” he added. (NAN)

