COVID-19: Unilorin won’t lose any academic session -VC

May 10, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, Vice-Chancellor, University Ilorin, Kwara, says the institution will not lose any academic session irrespective its prolonged due to the pandemic.

Abdulkareem stated in the institution’ bulletin, ‘Unilorin Bulletin’, issued on Monday in Ilorin, that the truncation the session was, however, not peculiar to the institution, to others across the .

He explained that the university had perfected arrangements to mitigate the effects the pandemic and the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union Universities (), which altered the university’ academic calendar.

The VC explained that the decision to that effect was taken by the Senate, the university’ highest decision-making organ.

According to him, the Senate comprises the management staff, Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Deans of Faculties, Heads of Department and all Professors.

These stakeholders, he said, decided to restore the characteristic stability in the institution’s academic calendar in the interest of students wishing to run their programmes and get them concluded as scheduled.

Abdulkareem further explained that the current academic session would come to an end in June and that, subject to the approval of the Senate of the University, the next academic session would commence in July.

The short break, he explained, would ensure that the gap created by the prolonged of the institution was bridged in the interest of stakeholders. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,