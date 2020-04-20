COVID-19: Unilorin V-C urges staff, students to adhere to precautions

Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, has advised staff and students of the University to continue to stay safe while strictly observing the physical distancing rule.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, Abdulkareem said this was to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He further urged members of the university community to continue to keep to all the instructions of the Federal Government towards personal safety and communal responsibility in the face of the ongoing trying times.

According to him, in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government, the management of the University of Ilorin had directed all students of the institution to proceed on compulsory break.

“This is to forestall the spread of the disease while also directing some categories of its staff members to work from their various homes.

“This was before the Kwara State Government ordered a total lockdown of the state, a directive that effectively placed a restriction order on movements throughout the state with the exception of those on essential duties.

“As a result of this, most staff members of the University were unable to access their offices, except those on extra-essential duties like the medical, security, some Registry and Bursary staff as well as staff of the radio FM station among others,” he said.

The VC commended the staff on essential duties for their sacrifice and commitment to duty, urging them to always observe the necessary safety precautions.

Abdulkareem, however, advised those staying at home to also stay safe and healthy, praying that God continue to protect everybody from the pandemic and other diseases. (NAN)