The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has flagged-off the construction of an ultra-modern Molecular Diagnostic and Research Laboratory sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Mr Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the institution, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Sunday, ssid that the laboratory was commissioned by TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleman Bogoro.

The director quoted Bogoro as saying that the university had produced the most successful TETFund-sponsored researches in the country for several years, while also describing the institution’s College of Health Sciences as one of the best rated health training institutions in the country.

“He added that the College of Health Sciences has some of the best medical personnel that consistently produce problem-solving researches.

“The TETFund boss pointed out that quality of personnel, research infrastructure and relevance of research outcome to the society are the parameters that determine the strength of a university.

”The University of Ilorin is number one when these parameters are considered.

“Bogoro further disclosed that TETFund is working to curb brain drain by providing infrastructure and research facilities to discourage Nigerians from going abroad where those facilities are available,” the statement quoted Bagoro.

According to Akogun, the TETfund boss also stressed that the agency is putting research into perspective to ensure that research contributes to national development, while advising tertiary institutions to seek complementary funding as TETFund is only an intervention agency.

He said Bogoro then pledged the agency’s continued support to Unilorin to make the Molecular Centre a place of excellence where service and research could thrive.

He stated that the lab has already obtained the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) certification as a Public Health Laboratory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the surveillance of other infectious diseases like poliomyelitis, Lassa Fever and other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

According to him, the effort had raised the bar of the institution’s level in public health provision in the country. (NAN)

