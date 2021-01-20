COVID-19: UniJos bars visitors to hostels, ban social activities on campus

The University of Jos in Plateau has barred visitors from students hostels and banned all social activities in the university as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the institution.

Mr. Monday Danjem, Registrar of the University announced this in a circular made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Danjem, the decision is aimed at preventing students and staff of the university from contracting the dreaded pandemic.

He added that students without face masks would not be allowed into lecture halls, adding that the university had provided hand washing facilities at various points within the institution.

“University Hostels will be opened to accommodate students as from Friday Jan. 22; no student will be allowed into the hostels earlier than that date.

“Hand washing facilities will be provided at strategic points within the campus and students are requested to wash their hands regularly

“Students are expected to put on their face masks within and outside the University premises. Students without masks will not be allowed into lecture halls

“Visitors to the hostels are barred and social functions of any kind within the university are banned until further notice,” he said.

Danjem further advised students to ensure social and physical distancing and avoid large gatherings, adding that all reading and common rooms would remain closed.

“Students are to ensure social distancing by avoiding hand shaking, hugging, and all forms of crowding together in and around the campus.

“Each student is to come with pocket size hand sanitiser and many face masks.

“Students are advised to avoid activities that entail crowding such as football viewing and worship centres except where provision is made for strict compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols,” he advised.

The registrar further advised students to move about with their school Identity Cards at all time for easy identification.

He also urged students residing off campus to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in their private residences and while at school. (NAN)