COVID-19: UNICEF trains 205 health workers on case management – Official

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has trained more than 205 health workers on how to effectively manage the coronavirus disease cases in three northern states.
UNICEF’s Health Specialist, Dr Saudat Abdullahi-Basheer, announced this at end of a three-day training for front line workers on Friday in Katsina.
The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health workers were drawn from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states.
Abdullahi-Basheer said that the training was conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health.
She noted that 95 health workers were from Kano, while 55 each were from Jigawa and Katsina states.
The health specialist hinted that the trainees were drawn from tertiary and secondary health facilities in those states.
She explained that the participants comprised medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and ambulance drivers.
Abdullahi-Basheer said that the training was being funded by the UN Basket Funding.
After the training, she said that participants would be expected to retrain their colleagues as well as carrying out community educate on the need for continued adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.
“COVID-19 is still on, we have to continue strengthening the capacity of health workers.
“We have seen what is happening in some European countries as they are now experiencing the second wave of the virus.
“There is the possibility that it may come back here too.
“COVID-19 is a deadly disease; it attacks people of all age groups,’’ she said. (NAN)
