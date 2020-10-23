COVID-19: UNICEF trains 205 health workers on case management – Official

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has trained more than 205 health workers on how to effectively manage the coronavirus disease cases in three northern states.

UNICEF’s Health Specialist, Dr Saudat Abdullahi-Basheer, announced this at end of a three-day training for front line workers on Friday in Katsina.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health workers were drawn from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states.

Abdullahi-Basheer said that the training was conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health.